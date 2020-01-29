The original Bear mascot revealed: First on-camera TV interview with Jessop’s Journal

1  of  2
Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

Jessop’s Journal Entry

By Doug Jessop, ABC4 News

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal the original Jazz Bear for 25 years sat down for his first on-camera interview with a TV reporter (that’s me).

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors.  Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* What is the name of the guy that was the original Utah Jazz Bear?

* How does this mighty mascot  want to #leaveyourmark?

*How many staple and stitches does he have from being a mascot for so long?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News. 

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Liquidirt Organics.

Follow Doug on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

