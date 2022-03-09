(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL) In this episode of Jessop’s Journal we are going “behind the curtain” into the world of “the long arm of the law.” Our first guest is a man that has powerful story of working as a Sargent in the state prison.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon is the perfect example of a positive person that would give a person in need the shirt off his back. I’m not kidding. He actually ended up giving a kidney to a neighbor.

In between, country music star Chris Petersen entertains us.

But first, Trent Weldon

Full disclosure, I believe that I am one of the very few reporters that has been allowed to do an interview inside the prison with inmates. I was told that the major question I was NOT allowed to ask is “why are you here?”

There are certain “details” that Sargent Trent Weldon was not able to talk about, but it is pretty amazing to hear some things you may not know about working inside a prison.

“Have you ever feared for your life?” I was amazed at how fast and deliberate he answered the question and gave me background. I’m not going to give away everything we talked about. Consider this personal invitation to watch the interview. It just might answer some of the questions you’ve wondered.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon has served the country and his community for pretty much his entire adult life.

As a young man Spencer served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Fast forward and new neighbor moves onto the same Utah County street as Spencer and they compare notes. Come to find out that both served in the Army in Germany around the same time. This band of brothers became even closer when Ed Cameron’s kidneys failed and was in desperate need of a kidney transplant. Long story short, Spencer donated one his kidneys to Ed.

As Spencer and I chatted it was interesting to note that the tradition of service permeates through his family. His wife is a nurse at the VA Hospital and a number of their children are in emergency service fields.

Keeping with the theme of this episode, today’s “Treasured Remembered” is a badge.

Let me take you back in time to around 1913. There’s a busy little town called American Fork, Utah. One of the icons of the community is a store called “Grant’s Music Emporium.’ The proprietor was a gentleman by the name of William Grant.

A new-fangled contraption, called an automobile, more specifically the Ford Model T, came though town traversing the dirt roads for the first time. No one had seen a car before in town, so Walter’s youngest son, Melvin, apparently went to get a closer look, slipped on the muddy road and got into what is registered as the first auto/pedestrian accident in American Fork and maybe all of Utah. Don’t worry, little Mel was okay.

Fast forward and that little kid that got in an accident grew up to be a person that helps people avoid accidents as a member of the Utah Highway Patrol from 1935 until 1964.

This badge right here was his. His grandson, Terry Grant, is now the steward of this heirloom, which he received when he turned 8-years old.

