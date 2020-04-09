The Heart of a Lion makes Lemonade – Alex Boye’ on Jessop’s Journal

Jessop’s Journal Entry

By Doug Jessop, ABC4 News

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. As I write this, the world needs some stories that make you go “hmmm” but also make you “hum.”

International known singer, Alex Boye’, sat down with me for an extended interview that might make you laugh, it may make you cry, but it will lift your spirits. Yes – he also sang.

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* How does Alex want to #leaveyourmark ?

* What is the significant of the lemon we tossed around?

*What does the face paint in his videos represent?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery, and Liquidirt Organics.

Follow Doug on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews