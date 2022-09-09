(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) What is the most important thing to people worldwide? My answer would be “family.” This week’s episode of Jessop’s Journal focuses on a group of people that have been serving families in some of their most vulnerable times. Primary Children’s Hospital is celebrating 100 years of providing healthcare to the most precious of people – children.

Did you know that there is children’s hospital that is celebrating 100 years of service – Katy Welkie is Registered Nurse as well as the CEO of Primary Children’s Hospital – Happy Birthday! To the hospital, not Katy.

Music Therapy is a big deal at Primary Children’s hospital. We share Gerold’s story plus Eliana Rivera and Mackenzie Mondek entertains us.

Children want to be loved for who they are including their differences but more of their similarities – we visit with twin brothers Arthur and Ben.

Sometimes we forget all the things we have to be thankful for. I’m thankful for the “Thankful Stories.”

Knowledge is power. Dr. Per Gesteland has designed something called Germwatch to let people know “what’s going around” when it comes to infectious diseases.

Objects with Stories are Treasures Remembered. Janet DeWolfe shares artifacts from a worldwide program where children donated their shiny pennies to help other children.

Let’s start off the birthday celebration it off with a doctor that is healing hearts…for real. Dr. Robert Gray…

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that "stories have power". Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories "help us understand each other."

You don't have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

