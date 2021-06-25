Taking your scars and making something better. Jillian Marty on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) “You take a tragedy, and you take the scars from it and you build from it and you make something better.” Those are the words from the powerful person I interviewed in this episode of Jessop’s Journal.

Jillian Marty found herself a single Mom of two young children after the unexpected death of her husband. She told me; “The very first Christmas after I started by business my little guy, he was six, he said ‘I guess you’re not going to be able to make it to my program.’ I said, you know, I can since Mommy started her business. When I walked into that gymnasium and saw him up there looking around and was able to connect with him. I was like, I’m doing the right thing. I have to fight for this. I don’t have an option. That was kind of my drive for having my own business so I could be more available for their lives.

She responded by started her own business called Lavish Brow. It’s a professional microblading and now laser-free tattoo removal with Tatt2Away certified center.

I’m guessing Jillian may have seen a couple tattoos or even micro blades that didn’t quite go right. We talked about “the wonderful world of regrets.” She smiled and replied; “Yes, that’s the story of that business for sure. You never get a call that says, you know I really like this, but it’s got to go. Nine times out of ten, it’s regrets. It’s poor work. It’s old. I don’t know why I’d do this to myself. I thrive on the people that come in from prison and say,’ I was in a bad place. Will you remove these teardrops?’ Or if there are any kind of gang symbols or something like that, they want a fresh start.

What does Jillian like the most about what she does?

“I like to create better self-esteem and confidence in people or job opportunities that they might not be able to have if they are covered in tattoos and they need them gone. So it’s just building up another human and seeing that drastic before and after. The appreciation that I see in their face when it’s done. I’m okay this is why I do what I do. Or the people that cry after they get their new brows because they lost all of them during chemo. This is very gratifying to me to give back.”

She has advice for other entrepreneurs. “You have to believe in your heart of hearts that it is something that can thrive if it really is going to last. Beyond ‘great I met my financial goal now what?’ Then that kind of fizzles out. But once you meet that financial goal it only gives you the opportunity to keep building on your passion. It’s not about a dollar amount goal. It’s about a what you are trying to achieve with the people that you help.”

The story contains sponsored content.