Sydnie Keddington’s “Six Years” debuts on Jessop’s Jukebox

By Douglas Jessop, ABC4 News

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. I interviewed Sydnie Keddington recently for Jessop’s Journal. Come to find out she’s a talented singer and songwriter. She performed three songs for this episode of Jessop’s Jukebox. Sidebar-my collaborator, Ed Wilets, went the extra mile to get some great video and edit this beautiful edition of Jessop’s Jukebox.

This first song is one Sydnie wrote both the music and lyrics

This is a song about two people who loved each other enough to walk away. The love doesn’t go away. The memories don’t go away. Things just look a little different.

I asked her what it was called, and she told me it didn’t have a “title yet. I’m honored that she let me name the song “Six Years.” Ladies and Gentlemen – Sydnie Keddington.

“Closer to Fine” was the first hit song for the female duo Indigo Girls.

They say that the song is about not beating yourself up too hard to get your answer from one place. It’s okay to from this or that. Basically if you look at a variety of sources, you’ll find that you are closer to fine.

On a “squirrel moment”, I need to give a shout out to Millcreek Gardens and Monrovia. They provided all the great looking plants in the “ABC4 News backyard” that I got to design and plant. The roses and lavender made a great background to Sydnie and she and her guitar “Marty” serenaded us with “Closer.”

The last song was a great classic. See if you recognize the chorus:

“Oh, climb a mountain and turn around

And if you see my reflection in the snow-covered hills

Well, the landslide will bring it down.”

In my Jessop’s Journal interview, Sydnie told me she moved from Pennsylvania to Utah in part because of the mountains. Steve Nicks, who lived in Utah as a kid, wrote Landslide before Fleetwood Mac was created while living in the snow-covered hills of Aspen, Colorado.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

