SPOILER ALERT – preview of Jessop’s Journal airing Sunday at 10 a.m. on ABC4

Tomorrow’s show (Sunday January 16th) includes an interview with two talented sisters from Southern Utah. Come to find out that the older sister won a songwriting competition where one of the judges was country music legend Emmy Lou Harris. Long story short, Emmy Lou sings a song called “Red Dirt Girl” and the name of this singing sister duo is “Red Dirt Girls”. Of course, you’re also going to want to tune in to hear them be this week’s musical guest.

I’ve interviewed a couple of interesting women over one-hundred-years old. In this week’s episode, I decided to feature the two youngest people I’ve interviewed.

Chase Hansen has been helping the homeless since he was six-years-old. I’ve interviewed Chase a couple times over the years and one his big interviews was with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America!

Mary Ann Jensen is a young person that I’ve been blessed to mentor. She was one of my first Xlear Pinpoint Weather Kids when she was only five-years-old. Mary Ann did such a great job that she went on to be a Junior Reporter doing a movie review and interviewing a circus ringmaster. Mary Ann is now a tween and published author.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

