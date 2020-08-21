Soul Sister Singer on American Idol and Jessop’s Journal

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Stories have power. They help us understand each other. Sometimes those stories are told through song. If you had to list a song that epitomizes Christmas, “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby has got to be high on that list. I had the opportunity to sit down with the great-grandfather of the man that sang first tenor in the quartet. Katie Higley told me with a wide smile; “You can hear grandpa every Christmas and their singing the word “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”

Great-grandpa would be proud of the fact that Katie has been on American Idol. Katie shared the story of how she picked the song to sing at her audition. “I was named Soul Sister on my girls camp when I was really young. DOUG: Ah, I knew there was a reason. KATIE: I love gospel music. So when this song came out by Train, that’s the song I’m going to sing. I loved how happy it is, it’s upbeat. Do you want to hear a bit? DOUG: Yeah let’s hear it DOUG: So who were the judges that you played that in front of? KATIE: It was for Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryant.”

Katie is passionate about her music. There was a specific song that she wrote that means so much to her that it was the topic of her TEDX talk – “It’s Okay to Not be Okay.” I don’t want to give everything away, but let’s say that if you or anyone you know has ever contemplated suicide, you are going to watch my entire interview with Katie.

FYI – I loved Katie’s message and musical skills so much that she will be featured in a Jessop’s Jukebox music special in the near future.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

