Singing sensation ‘Mack’ shares her soul in song on Jessop’s Journal

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I sat down with Mack. She is an incredibly talent singer that bares her soul in the songs she performs. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* What is one of the songs that Mack performed at the NAACP MLK awards?

* When was the first time Mack experienced racism?

*How does Mack want to #leaveyourmark ?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

