Preview of special inspirational Christmas Jessop’s Journal this Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4



(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL)This Sunday morning December 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. on ABC4 – we feature powerful, positive, and inspirational folks including an interview with a woman that does something I couldn’t do – she’s a hospice nurse that tells powerful stories about end-of-life experiences

There are certain experiences that touch your senses…sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell. Our visit with the Light of the World sculptor, Angela Johnson, touch your soul.

What gives you hope? Talan Summer’s has an inspirational story of living his family motto “Never Give Up.”

In between, we have musical guest Ashley Hess.

BUT FIRST, Candy Kinser ….

+++

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys powerful, positive and inspirational story. Jessop’s Journal airs Sunday mornings at 10 on ABC4 TV and you can watch on-demand at JessopsJournal.com.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is a collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Stories made possible by the generous support of Tatt2Away, XLEAR, Ogden’s Own Distillery, Millcreek Gardens and LIFE Never Boring.

*** Jessop’s Journal is a copyrighted production of Fedora Incorporated ***