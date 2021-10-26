Powerful message of Hope, Positive Music & Inspirational Stories on Jessop’s Journal

(JESSOP’S JOURNAL WITH DOUG JESSOP – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Jessop’s Journal is a collection of powerful, positive and inspirational stories. It’s nice to be able to take a deep breath and remember that there is good in the world . Welcome to this thirty-minute episode of Jessop’s Journal as seen Sunday’s at 10 a.m. on ABC4 Television and well as JessopsJournal.com.

In this episode I sat down with a gentleman by the name of Will Baxter that has a powerful message of hope.

Since Will was in the house, you’re also going to get entertained with some of his positive music.

I also visited with an inspirational woman – two-time breast cancer survivor, Holly Hagerman.

+++

I recently sat down with the lead singer/songwriter for the Will Baxter Band, none other than, Will Baxter. Will was surrounded by music and music lovers as a kid. There was one genre that he didn’t have much exposure to at home. It was a friends Dad that had an incredible collection of Rhythm and Blues and Motown that sparked the creative juice in Will.

Lucky for you and me, Will also happen to bring his guitar along and performed a song called “You and I” in this interview. I felt like Marvin Gaye had transported to the chair next to me as Will serenaded; “Where have the good times gone. Sing along. We’ve got to come together. Find a way to make tomorrow better than today.”

I asked Will; “What’s it mean for you to have somebody say, you know there’s this one song, that this guy, Will Baxter sings. That every time I think about it, I think about this?” Will smiled broadly and replied; “To me that is leaving your mark. It’s that song, ‘You and I’ that you heard and kind of connected to. I think the greatest songwriters, that is probably their goal. To reach people through music, that message. And I like to leave a mark that is a positive message.”

+++

One of my favorite inspirational quotes is from Audrey Hepburn, she said, ‘To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.’ I’m grateful to partner with Millcreek Gardens and Monrovia to feed my craving for pretty plants. Watch the show each week as I share #DougsPlantPics

+++

Everyone has a story. Sometimes these stories are told through music. It’s time for the Jessop’s Jukebox portion of the show (yes – it makes more sense to be watching and listening to the video by now…)

. I don’t know about you, but occasionally I get lost literally and metaphorically. I loved Will’s music enough that we taped a “Jessop’s Jukebox” music special with Will and his friend Mary Tebbs singing their song “Find My Way.”

+++

I’m known as the guy that wears hats on TV. I get asked a lot, “how many hats do you have?” Well, let’s just say enough hats for Doug’s Hat of the Week. This week it a custom-made fedora I designed at JW Custom Hats with both charcoal and burgundy felt built around a red garnet pin. It’s called “El Diablo Rojo”.

+++

Everyone knows someone that has been impacted by cancer. The biggest one for me is my grandmother, you died of breast cancer when my mother was fourteen years old. Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that you care about.

This year, over six hundred thousand Americans are expected to die of cancer—about 1,670 people per day. But there is hope. I visited with two-time cancer survivor Holly Hagerman.

I asked Holly what advice she would give to someone who has just gotten a diagnosis. Her heartfelt reply: “Well, first of all Doug, my biggest fear is that my friends and people that I love are diagnosed with cancer. That’s my number one fear. If they are, I feel like I’ve been around the block with it twice and there are some lessons I’ve learned. There are so many lessons I’ve learned.

A couple of the biggest lessons are I tell them to grab all the positives you can. There are always positives. You are going to get a lot of information. Keep grabbing for the positives. And also, I tell them to invest in joy. That is the best investment anyone can make when they are dealt with that kind of diagnosis. Is to just focus on what brings them joy. Mine was running and that was my tool.

What’s the takeaway for people that are watching this interview right here, right now to have? Holly told me; “I hope that it would be awareness. Right now there are so many things going on in the world. Another being another big C, Covid. There are so many other things that are also happening. We talked about the statistics of cancer. And I hope the one thing that they are aware of is if there is a single thing that is going to beat cancer – it’s research. So that’s where we need to put our energy is into that research.”

+++

Life in never boring. Sometimes you have something I like to call “The Wonderful World of Regret.” If you’ve ever had a tattoo or permanent makeup that you’ve fallen out of love with, the folks at Tatt2Away have come up with a pretty cool system that literally takes the ink out of the skin.

+++

She’s got an incredible smile, a lilting laugh and silver coifed hair. She also happens to like a good Ruben sandwich with extra sauerkraut. Oh, by the way, she also happens to 95 years old.

Dorothy Bale’s spirit and spunk is unrivaled for many people a lot younger than her. She told me; “I’m always out doing something in the yard as long as the weather is good.”

Along the way she met her husband, Dennis Bale, who trained to be a dentist. He had a dental practice in Utah for years and died at the age of 66. A couple years later, she decided that she wanted to stay busy and started working at an Arby’s restaurant a mile from her home.

With a glint in her eyes, Dorothy told me; “I’ve been here for 25 years. I have loved Arby’s. they have been good to me. And I’ve met thousands of people. “

To celebrate her silver anniversary, Paul Brown, the C.E.O. of Arby’s, gave Dorothy a replica of the famous Pharrell hat that looks a lot like the Arby’s logo. Since I’m a hat guy, it was fun to show Dorothy a picture of me wearing Pharrell’s original hat. Let’s just say that that it fit a lot better on Dorothy than me.

At 95 years old and still going strong, Dorothy just announced her retirement as the oldest Arby’s employee in the entire country. It was fun to see that warmth and enthusiasm and she greeted customers and took their orders. On a personal note, make sure to watch the customers that order in the video…friends of mine, Jamie, and Troy Foote. Sadly Jamie died recently after a decade long battle with cancer. Jamie will be missed.

I asked Dorothy how many customers she has helped. She said, “I usually take…right now I take about 200 orders during the week and I’m only working 3 lunch hours.” My math figures that to be about 10,000 meals a year or at least a quarter-of-a-million over her career. That’s some serious roast beef.

Dorothy doesn’t need the job. Why is she doing what she does? She quickly replies with a laugh; “Seeing all these wonderful people that come in to see me.”

What’s Dorothy’s advice for a long life? She keeps it simple; “I just take one day at a time. I don’t worry about what happened yesterday and I’m not going to worry about what’s going to happen tomorrow. Live today. I live one day at a time.”

+++

You think about washing your hands, but have you thought about washing your nose? Xlear Nasal Spray washes away bacteria and helps you breath better. With that thought in mind, take a deep breath, and relax… (here’s a hint…to relax even more watch the video to see one of my happy places...the mountains during fall)

+++

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.JessopJournal.com as well as www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

I enjoy being able to tell powerful, positive, and inspirational stories every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 as well as www.JessopsJournal.com

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop

*Jessop’s Journal is the trademarked production of Fedora Incorporated