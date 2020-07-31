Pixie and the Partygrass boys perform on Jessop’s Jukebox

Jessop’s Jukebox Entry

By Douglas Jessop, ABC4 News

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT)

“You can’t photograph magic” …or can you? Katia Racine is a pixie wrapped inside the body of a creative soul. I interview Katia in a recent episode of Jessop’s Journal that you can see by clicking HERE.

Katia grew up on a small farm in Woodbine, Maryland. And on that farm, there was a small building they called the Red House (e-i-e-i-o). The Red House became a haven for Katia and her fellow artists and musicians. She told me of music jams where they created something awesome, yet nothing had been written or recorded. Thus came the “magic” quote.

Katia moved to Utah, got the nickname of Pixie, and now is a full-time musician with the band Pixie and the Partygrass Boys.

I’m pretty sure my collaborator, Ed, did indeed photograph some magic.

You never know where inspiration for songs come from. This first song is called “California” and was written after one of their band members got a bad case of poison when they were performing at a festival there.

The second song that Pixie and Partygrass performed is called “Dance”. Through the years I’ve taken my children, and now my grandchildren, at taught them how to “Howl at the Moon.” It was fun to see that as a part of this song.

Every band seems to have a love song in their repertoire. Pixie doesn’t disappoint. The closing song is this episode of Jessop’s Journal is an ethereal ballad about loving someone you can’t be with called “Paint You A Face”

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. Sometimes those stories are told through songs. With another entry into Jessop’s Jukebox, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.