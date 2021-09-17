Ordinary People doing Extraordinary Things – Jazz Wilkey on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – PROVO, UT) I get to interview ordinary people doing extraordinary things. This episode of Jessop’s Journal does not play basketball, but she does play the bassoon and while in the military did play the snare drums.

Jazz Wilkey (yes, that really is her name and no, she does not have any ties to the Utah Jazz NBA basketball team ) has a colored heritage of military service. She brought a variety of memorabilia from her father and grandfather that included items that had seen some pretty significant battles. You’ll have to watch the video to capture a glimpse into some of these rare artifacts.

One of the interesting things Jazz told me about was a bell from the U.S.S. Albatross that was decommissioned in Vietnam. Most of the items from the ship were actually tossed into the ocean rather than have it fall into enemy hands. One of the surviving items that has been handed down to her includes that Navy ship’s bell.

Here’s a tidbit of info, this ordinary woman does some extraordinary things with ordinance…translation she served in the military as a bomb demolition expert.

One of the things that Jazz demolishes now is unwanted tattoos with a group called Tatt2Away. She is the Corporate Training Coordinator for the company that has figured out a very cool way to remove ink out of the body.

What does the military mean to Jazz? “It means a lot. This country is a great country, and we need to do what we can to protect it. Serving in the military you are a part of something much bigger than you. You know that you are there to protect others who cannot protect themselves.”

Family also means a lot to Jazz. Come to find out that Jazz and I both have ancestry from the Czech Republic. There are some great pictures in this episode of Jessop’s Journal. Not to mention some fun music…polka music from Jazz’s grandfather band, the Eddie Janak Orchestra.

Jazz puts it this way; “Music is a big part of my life. It affects everything you do. It effects your mood. It can help you calm down. It can lift you up. It can fill you with so many emotions. To know I come from a musical family, is incredible to me. Music is life.”

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop's Journal

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

