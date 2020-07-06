One thousand and one cranes – Origami Master, “Matt the Hat”

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I visited with S. Matthew Jones.

Our meeting was a weird kind of serendipity. I had just finished taping a Utah Success Story (seen every Sunday in the ABC4 News @ 10 p.m.) about a company that is using the ancient art of origami to create a never before seen folding bullet absorbing shield. Afterwards I went to check on a summer hat I’m having made at JW Custom Hats. Matthew was another customer there (social distancing of course) and we struck up a conversation.

Come to find out that not only was Matthew a fellow hat connoisseur, he also happened to be an origami genius that has had art shows throughout the country. He also happens to be a teacher that has worked with kids on the autism spectrum. Wow…that’s cool timing. We set up a time for me to interview him on Jessop’s Journal and here we are.

I’m not going to give away everything we talked about. After all, I want you to watch the interview.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared

experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

I invite you to watch Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Other episodes of Jessop’s Journal can be seen at ABC4.com/Journal and are made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Liquidirt Organics.

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online ABC4.com/Success

As a sidebar, I’m also a #gardentvguy that designed and planted the ABC4 Backyard. As a self-confessed #gardengeek you can see my #dougsdailyplantpics as well as sneak peeks on stories I’m working on by following me on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.