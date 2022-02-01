Now Available On-Demand: Free 30-minute Jessop’s Journal featuring American Idol’s Ashley Hess & Dry Bar Comedian Shayne Smith

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) Jessop’s Journal is a weekly TV show that features powerful, positive, and inspirational stories.

Our first guest is an Alumnus of American Idol with a positive story and a powerful voice ...and yes, she is also our musical guest.

You’ve heard me say “Life Is Never Boring” – Comedian Shayne Smith is a great example of that.

We’ve visited with all kinds of experts through the years. Trisha O’Hehir has some advice on how to get a better night’s sleep.

But first, Ashley Hess…

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I visited with is one of the happiest people I’ve met that sings some pretty sad songs. Ashley Hess is best known for being an alumnus of the hit ABC Television show, American Idol.

To me music is “poetry set in motion.” Live music performances have not had a lot of motion lately. I’m blessed to have a nice big megaphone with Jessop’s Journal that might be able to help spread the word about specific professional musicians.

American Idol judges had high praise for Ashley. Katy Perry called her a “bonafide star” and Luke Bryant said she was “world-class” and an “iconic talent.” High praise indeed.

Ashley grew up in the San Francisco Bay area with musically inclined parents. Here’s a trivia question answer…Ashley played the clarinet as a 5th grader.

Her path to fame started doing cover songs on YouTube. Her first performance in front of a live audience was at a place in Provo, Utah called Sammy’s.

She performed a beautiful rendition of a Norah Jones song in her American Idol audition. Yes – I did get her to sing some of that in our interview as well. She did quite well on the national show and then started touring. Then….well, COVID hit and performers all over the world sheltered in place.

One of the things that I love about Ashley Hess is the fact that she told me she didn’t want to sing other people’s song her whole life and so she started writing and performing her own work. I especially liked her song, “Like That”, and she performs that song for us in today’s show.

Just for the record, I did get Ashley to agree on-camera to save me seats when she eventually gets a Grammy.

I’m not going to give away everything that we talked out. I do want you to watch and then share with someone that enjoys a good story and nice music. You won’t be disappointed.

Shayne Smith is a very funny guy. He got his big break in the comedy world on Dry Bar comedy. He taped a special performance and didn’t really think about it much more. To his surprise and delight, the video went viral. We are talking Millions of views.

Shayne’s style of comedy comes from his life experiences. He shared a couple of those experiences, including a event as a kid where he realized that making people laugh was he wanted to do with his life.

At first glance, you may notice that Shayne has a tattoo or two (or twenty two, plus). We talked about the fact that he is known in 7-11 as the “Mountain Dew Guy” in spite of the fact that his tattoos are very noticeable. You’ll have to watch the show to get the details.

There are all kinds of mysteries that science is helping solve. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I interviewed “The Oral Health Detective.”

“I always want to solve the mysteries and find out what is the cause of the problem. Not just treating symptoms but discovering what the cause is.”

Trisha O’Hehir is the founder of a university for dental hygiene clinicians, a dental instrument designer and a published author. Her latest book is called Lip Zip – Breath Better to Live Better.

She told me about one of the mysteries she has studied; “It’s a hidden secret, they don’t even teach it in medical schools. When you breathe through your nose nitric oxide is released in the sinuses that go into your lungs with the air and that will allow eighteen percent more oxygen to be absorbed reaching the brain and muscles as compared to mouth breathing.”

Adults aren’t the only ones breathing through their mouth.

O’Hehir explained; “When parents find out the mouth breathing and that kids shouldn’t be snoring. If you ask if they have signs and symptoms of ADHD, they often say yes. If we get the kids to cloth their mouths breath through their nose and gets the first good night’s sleep those signs of ADHD are the same as sleep deprivation. So if we can get the kids to breathe through their nose and close their mouth, in a day you can see a chance in a child’s behavior.”

It would seem to me, that if you are sleeping it’s not like you consciously can have your mouth open or closed. It just is what it is. How in the world would you even change that behavior?

According to Trisha it’s a two-part change. She walked me through the process; “First you squirt your nose with the Xlear Nasal Spray. Make sure that you can breathe through your nose. You don’t want to tape your nose if you can’t breathe through your nose. So make sure you spray with the Xlear. Then you can use surgical paper tape that then comes off very easily. You just put a piece across your lips fold one end in, so you have something to grab in the morning to take it off, but make sure you are comfortable with the tape on and breathing through your nose. But what happens when your mouth is taped, your brain will keep your nose open. It’s amazing.”

What is you don’t know if you breathe through your mouth? Trisha replied; “If you don’t know if you breathe through your nose or your mouth, it’s kind of fun to tape once and see if you feel better in the morning. Because what happens is when you are breathing through your nose getting more oxygen to your brain, you actually sleep in a more regenerative level so you will wake up more refreshed.”

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop.

