Miracles still happen. What this man saw during the war in Afghanistan – This week on Jessop’s Journal

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Everyone has a story. These stories have power. They help us understand each other.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with Steve Comrie.

It is my strong opinion that if stories aren’t passed on from generation to generation, those stories get lost.

Steve shared stories of experiences and events that helped shape him through this journey called life. One of those experiences happened while he was in Afghanistan. An event so beyond being a chance event that I would call it a miracle.

Here are some teaser questions to guide you through this entry in Jessop’s Journal.

*Steve wasn’t born in the U.S. but is now a U.S. Citizen. What planted that seed of wanting to be a U.S. Citizen and how old was he when he became “official?”

*Who believed in Steve before he believed in himself?

*Why did he choose to go to Afghanistan during wartime?

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

