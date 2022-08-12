(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) When you thing of “country doctor” what comes to mind? It’s a phrase that evokes emotions from years gone past. Medical technology has advanced tremendously, but has personal touch kept up? I interview a doctor that hasn’t forgotten his roots and the reason he practices medicine.

It’s my honor to share powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music every week on TV and streaming worldwide. In this episode I focus on individuals doing things to help our health. Hit the play button to watch this 2-minute preview of this week’s Jessop’s Journal that aired Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV.

Here is a 2-minute preview of the “Medical Moments” episode that airs Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV. Jessop’s Journal is a collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” that airs on ABC4 Utah and worldwide at JessopsJournal.com

Our first guest has been making a powerful impact as a state legislator and now want to help take a program for dental health with kids nationwide.

Dr. John Sanders has a positive message as a home town doctor that remembers his rural roots.

We open the vault to some of my favorite past inspirational The Caring Stories.

Of course, don’t forget that Objects with Stories are Treasures Remembered – Brandon Fugal shares some of his movie memorabilia.

In between, we are entertained by musical guest Courtney Marie Andrews.

But first, Brad Daw…

