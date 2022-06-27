(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) It’s my honor to share powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music every week on TV and streaming worldwide. In this episode I focus on individuals making a difference. Hit the play button to watch this 30-minute full episode of this week’s Jessop’s Journal that aired Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal we are talking about “People Making a Difference” —

Our first guest makes a powerful impact as one of the youngest female legislators in the country.

Chad Booth has a positive story of making memories with friends and family.

In between, we open the vault for an inspirational message in The Caring Stories

Musical Guest, Victoria Anthony performs a song about reclaiming your power, strength and worth.

And of course, don’t forget one of my favorite segments – Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

But first, Candice Perruci

In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure of interviewing the youngest female member of the Utah Legislature, Candice Pierucci. We sat down and got in-depth about what helped shape her into the person she is now and the “why” behind what she want to accomplish.

Broadcasting is an interesting business. Names change, technology moves forward, but something that is constant is the need and desire for good stories.

Chad Booth is what I affectionately call a “broadcaster’s broadcaster.” He has forgotten more than a lot of broadcasters know with his long running show “At Your Leisure” that has been airing on airwaves in Utah and the rest of the country for over two decades.

At Your Leisure is pretty much what it sounds like. It’s a show about what kind of fun things you can do in our great part of the country. Did you know that Utah has five National Parks and forty-six state parks? It’s a pretty safe bet that Chad or someone on his staff have been there and can tell you the ins and out of outdoor recreation.

It has been my honor to be the “good news guy” for many years. I’m opening the vault to some of my favorite past stories called “The Caring Stories”.

Meet Lyla Jackson. She’s a well-spoken young superstar with a cause.

“We need insulin to be affordable. People are rationing their insulin. And they are dying from that and that isn’t okay;” she told me.

Lyla is one of 40,000 Americans diagnosed each year with Type 1 Diabetes, also known as insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes.

The medical costs that families dealing with Type 1, or T1, are startling. Lyla’s Mom, Sue, filled me in; “We have excellent insurance, but we still pay about $6000 a year out of pocket. If we didn’t have insurance we’d be closer to $35,000 per year in diabetic supplies. “

Lyla was a delegate representing the state of Utah in the JDRF Children’s Congress.

“The main reason we are there is to talk to Congress about the needs of those with Type 1 Diabetes. I got to talk to Senator Romney, Senator Lee and Representative Curtis”; she said.

Insulin affordability is one of the things she talked with them about.

The numbers are starting. Lyla explained; “By the time I was diagnosed it was $100 a vial. Over the past 8 years the price has quadrupled. The last time we looked, a vial of insulin. Maybe that big. It’s $450 dollars a vial. That’s a crazy amount.”

I’ve met before with Lyla as one of the first interviews for The Caring Stories. We went and visited with researchers at the University of Utah that are doing amazing work developing fast acting insulin from cone snails.

Lyla took that research message to Washington. “We need renewal of the special diabetes research fund Mitt Romney was very interested in stuff about the cone snails. I want to advocate for Type 1 diabetes. I know that if we keep advocating, one day we are going to have a cure.”

Lyla is a great example of a person with passion trying to make a difference. Who knows…years from now Lyla just might be doing more than just visiting Congress.

What was her passionate plea to Congress? “You don’t want a 10-year-old to come into your office and be able to explain to you why people that you are representing are dying. If I were them, I’d understand. I do understand.” These stories deserve to be told. These are The Caring Stories.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

