Our first guest is a guy with a powerful story of acceptance. He also has a powerful voice. He isn’t our musical guest, but you can see and hear him on a regular basis as a member of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. He also happens to be openly gay.

James C Jackson III has a positive story of listening… really listening. What does that mean? It means not listening to respond, but instead listening to understand.

Everyone has story. Stories have power. Objects can have INSPIRATIONAL stories. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered. Here’s a quick question for you. Imagine that you are leaving your home country and will probably not come back home ever again. What would you bring with you to remind you of your beloved homeland?

In between, Talia Keys entertains us with a very important powerful, positive and inspirational message (yes she hit all three!)

But first, Alex Lindstrom…

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

