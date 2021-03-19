Listen to free 3-song set from #1 iTunes artist Jay Warren on Jessop’s Jukebox

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) The number one R&B iTunes album, “Give Love”, was released by Jay Warren in September 2020 and even beat Alicia Keys. Jay told me that the one silver lining of COVID was that since he wasn’t touring, he had more time to spend on this album. Of course, every song resonates differently with people, but I did put him on the spot to pick one that seems to be a fan favorite. His reply? “Dangerous Things”. Yes – I did ask him to do an impromptu acapella performance that is included in my extended interview that you can find by CLICKING HERE.

I loved Jay Warren’s music so much, I asked him to perform a three-song set for this episode of Jessop’s Jukebox.

At eighteen months old Jay Warren would try to sing along with Whitney Houston’s “I will always love you.” Years later Jay is a successful professional singer and his oldest son, three-year-old Winston, loves to sing along with Dad and has even been on stage.

Entertainment runs in the blood of this family. Come to find out that his maternal grandfather was a classically trained actor that received a Trinidad & Tobago lifetime achievement award. Grandpa Horace James was in this James Bond movie you might have heard of called “Live & Let Die.” Jay’s Mother was a dancer that attended New York High School of Performing Arts and was a classmate of Vyn Rains.

Both of his parents were from the Caribbean. His father was a career military man, serving in the United State Marines. Jay was born in New Jersey. He didn’t know many American musical artists until middle school. The three musical artists that he did know were Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Kenny G. I think it is safe to say that Jay Warren’s musical range has changed that quite a bit.

The first song that Jay Warren wrote was called “Lately.” No surprise, it was a song that he wrote for a high school girlfriend. Jay was a good sport and sang a quick rendition.

Jay attended college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He told me that he met his wife (not the high school girlfriend) in what he called “a very romantic parking lot.” Yes, he did write a song to propose to his wife and yes, she has been in one of his music videos. Jay admitted that his wife teases about writing more songs for her.

The Jay Warren brand is to use music to connect people. That brand is going strong. His mantra “You can create an enjoyable, successful and happy life through setting goals and making plans to achieve them.” I’m pretty sure you are going to hear some great things in the future from Jay and you just might want to sing along.

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’ Jukebox and watch it with someone that you care about.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

