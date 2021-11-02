Jessop’s Journal “Goes to the Dogs” – Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories EP3

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) This episode of Jessop’s Journal is going to the Dogs. Seriously. Watch the video of the show and you’ll see what I mean.

First up is Joe Dickinson, the owner of Dog Training 360. I asked her; “If you have three tips you could people with their dogs what would they be?”

“It’s three really complex things that can be really simple.

Number one is stop talking to your dog. Our body language speaks much better to the dog than our words do.

Number two feeds into the other one. Consistency. Staying consistent. Our bodies can stay consistent. Because our bodies say yes and then we feel bad, and we don’t follow through. They all feed into each other.

Tip number three would be to have expectations on your dog. We forget how amazing they are and how capable they are of specific things. You can be in a meeting and working from home and your dog is capable of laying on its bed for four hours. But we forget that they can do that.”

What is Joe’s goal?

“I would love it if every person learned the connection that I have with my dogs. It’s pretty emotional for me. These animals can take you through a lot in life. If I can share that with everyone, I meet …get a dog.”

Everyone has a story and sometimes those stories are told through music. It is my honor to feature musicians in this part of the show called “Jessop’s Jukebox.”

I was a radio DJ for a number of years before moving to the TV side. One of my gigs was being a country music DJ. In my personal opinion, country music is one of the most authentic venue for storytelling. Chris Petersen certainly has some good stories to tell. I’m glad to say that Chris also gave us a taste of his singing.

One of my favorite stories is about how the song “Four Wheel Drive” came to be. It’s true that Chris drives a four-wheel drive RAM truck, but it’s not the right answer. Here’s a hint for you…it is combination of a pocketknife and a dishwasher.

Now that you’ve heard Chris sing, let’s find out the story behind the music…

According to Chris Petersen, “every phrase has a melody.” We talked about the first song he wrote. Surprise, surprise…it was a song about a broken heart. The catch was he really didn’t want anyone to hear it because it was personal. Lucky for country music lovers, his friends convinced him to share it and the “rest is history.”

You may have seen a viral video with Chris and his dog singing on America’s Got Talent. Come to find out that his dog likes country music. Watch the show and you’ll get to see the serenade.

Keeping with the theme of Canine Charisma, one of my favorite interviews has got to be with Gunny Monster.

When Gunny Monster tells you to drop and give me 20, you better listen.

Gunny is dressed in his drill instructor outfit and is pure muscle. He barks out orders to me as I do more and more push-ups. Oh, by the way, Gunny is an Old English Bulldog. Gunny’s Driver, Troy Grant, told me; “When we are working with the recruiters, we’ll put him in his drill instructor uniform and stick him by a pull up bar. Help people get that little extra pull-up.”

Troy Grant served our country as a United States Marine. Gunny’s first uniform was made from one of Grant’s old dress blue uniforms.

Since I always hats in my story, I just so happen to be dressed in my drill instructor hat. I leaned toward Gunny and asked him about getting a best dressed dog contest at Solider Hollows. He barked back and answer. I asked Troy to translate; “When we walked out in front of the crowd, the crowd yelled loud enough that the dogs on the mountain started barking in return.”

Gunny’s winnings of $1000 were donated to Toys for Tots. You may have seen him at various charity events around Utah throughout the years. One of his favorites was being the mascot for Toys for Tots in Salt Lake.

Troy explained “Come to find out he has Osteo Sarcoma Cancer. Eventually it will take his life. He’s on an experimental treatment to treat his bone density and control his pain.” Sadly Gunny did pass away after this story was taped. Troy continued; “I’ve got to admit; the last 9 years has been a journey. We’ve met some outstanding people. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Gunny has made a difference in people’s lives. And so can you.

Troy got a bit emotional as he petted Gunny and told me; “Any advice I could give to somebody. Pick a charity. Just get out and help. Get involved. You might just get surprised where it takes you. “

Gunny, Thank you for your service. Semper Fi

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys powerful, positive and inspirational stories. Tune in to ABC4 Utah every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Jessop’s Journal.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop.

Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook Instagram and Twitter

Jessop’s Journal is a production and copyright of Fedora Incorporated.