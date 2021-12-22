Jessop’s Journal Full Episode 8 – Partygrass, Online Payments and Nasal Hygiene

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) I’m Doug Jessop. Welcome to Jessop’s Journal .In this episode we feature powerful, positive, and inspirational folks including an interview with musical artist Katia Racine, and yes, she and her band “Pixie and the Partygrass Boys” will be performing for us today.

If you’ve ever bought anything online, you can thank Roy Banks – he was one of the people that figured out how to make credit cards work online.

We also visit with a gentleman that helps people breathe better – Nate Jones.

But first, Katia “Pixie” Racine.

+++

“You can’t photograph magic” …or can you? Katia Racine (https://www.facebook.com/katia.racine) is a pixie wrapped inside the body of a creative soul.

Katia grew up on a small farm in Woodbine, Maryland (https://www.visitmaryland.org/city/woodbine) And on that farm there was a small building they called the Red House (e-i-e-i-o). The Red House became a haven for Katia and her fellow artists and musicians. Katia told me of music jams where they created something awesome, yet nothing had been written or recorded. Thus came the “magic” quote.

The written and recording part of Katia’s musical endeavors has been solved. And in my opinion, they are magical. Katia is living her dream and is now a full-time musician in a band called “Pixie and the Partygrass Boys.” (https://www.pixieandthepartygrassboys.com/).

I’m not sure I want to give away everything we talked about in our interview in the written article. Why? Because I want you to watch the interview! With that said, I will give you a couple of insights.

Come to find out that Katia was given the name “Pixie” when she attended a Rainbow Gathering. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rainbow_Gathering) The name stuck and now some people think that Pixie is actually her given name. How did the name of the band come to be? What in the world is “Partygrass”? Well for that, I am going to ask you to watch the story.

I will let you know that Katia/Pixie told me the origin story of three songs that Pixie and Partygrass Boys performed for me.

Sometimes songs come to be serendipitously, “California” is an example of that. I will warn you that we included a pretty nasty picture of a poison ivy/oak rash that the bass player got while they were traveling for a gig in California.

As a sidebar, you might not know is that Katia studied acting as well as religious studies at Northeastern (https://www.northeastern.edu/). Katia even has a page at IMDB (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4092028/).

+++

Everyone has a story. Sometimes these stories are told through music. It’s time for Jessop’s Jukebox. Here’s Pixie and the Party grass boys with their song “California.”

+++

Amsterdam. The Philippines. Great Falls, Montana. When you are part of a military family it’s almost a given that you are going to move around a bit. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal it was my pleasure to interview Roy Banks.

Roy Banks’ father served in the Air Force. Roy ended serving in the U.S. Navy to help pay for his infant son’s medical bills. Get this, he didn’t even tell his wife Kristy before enlisting. Don’t worry, they are still married after thirty-five years.

Roy served as a software engineer in the Navy. That training changed his life forever. After serving in the military he worked at Word Perfect in Utah.

I have to admit, the reason I wanted to interview Roy is because he has a long list of pretty cool and inspiring achievements. Have you ever bought something online using a credit card? Of course you have. One of the people that made that possible is Roy Banks. Back in the mid-1990’s, he was the CEO of a company called Authorize.net that basically made e-commerce possible.

“I saw the vision and I said, ‘Oh my goodness. This is going to be revolutionary. We are actually going to create a new medium in which people can conduct business. We are going to make things that were once accessible to only a small community available to the world.”

How did that work out? They ended up selling the company to VISA. Pretty amazing.

Did he realize what impact they would have on the world? Roy rubs shoulders with a lot of technology people. He told me that they shared a common drive. “We all want to change the world. We all want to do something grand.” Along with that ambition there is the reality of the day-to-day work. As he put it, “you’ve always got your head down. The payoff is wonderful when it pays off.” He continued with a dose of reality and stated that the early days “were a grind and you have some setbacks.” A grin covered Roy’s face when he continued and told me about the rush of getting to the tipping point when “things are really starting to happen.”

So what is Roy’s Midas Touch on now? When you drive along I-15 you’ll see a big building with the name “Weave” on it. Weave provides a communication and engagement platform for service industries including everything from dental offices to dog groomers.

+++

Hygiene is the process and concept of cleaning. You wash your clothes, and you wash your hands. Have you thought about washing your nose?

Nathan Jones, the president and founder of a nasal hygiene company called XLEAR, told me about the Pioneer of handwashing, Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis.

“When people go to the doctors now it’s common practice that they are either changing their gloves or washing their hands between patients. That really didn’t become common practice until the late 1990’s. 1990’s? Semmelweis wrote his first paper about washing your hands between sick patients back in 1848. It was 150 years later when it was accepted and became a standard of care in the US. I t was 1998. and that was driven by the HIV and HEP C crisis.”

The surge in COVID has triggered a number of studies to be done.

“The first one that really got us thinking was the one in the New England Journal of Medicine which was in March of 2020, right in the beginning. Since right in the beginning they’ve known that 90 percent of the viral load of the Sars/COVID2 is located in the nose and upper airway.”

If 90 percent of the viral load is in the nose, what can you do to reduce the viral load?

According to Nathan Jones, there’s a lot of things. He told me; “There have been papers using Iodine. There are papers using nitrous oxide. There’s been papers published using nebulized alcohol. there’s a bunch of them. We’ve had papers using our product to reduce the viral load and we’ve shown that. There are studies at the university of Tennessee that were actually published that show xylitol blocks the ability of the SARS/COVID2 virus to adhere to the tissue.”

Is Xlear the answer to the common cold? No. I asked Jones what it does in plain language; “XLEAR is not a drug. It is a hygiene tool. It doesn’t kill. It washes away. It’s what it does. It helps thin out your mucus. Clean it out so the cilia can move faster. It helps speed up the mucous clearance cycle. Trapping more bacteria, viruses, pollen, dander, irritants, dust.”

If you ask me, that sounds like a pretty good thing.

+++

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys powerful, positive and inspirational story. Jessop’s Journal airs Sunday mornings at 10 on ABC4 TV and you can watch on-demand at JessopsJournal.com.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook Instagram and Twitter

*** Jessop’s Journal is a copyrighted production of Fedora Incorporated ***