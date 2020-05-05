Internet treasure hunt – virtual field trip to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium (Episode 2)

Welcome to episode 2 of our special 3 part field trip to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been on a field trip. With the COVID19 Pandemic and school being done from home, I’m guessing a lot of kids haven’t been on a field trip for a while as well. This entry into Jessop’s Journal is my attempt to change that.

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other.

Even animals have stories. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, along with a lot of other places, is closed right now. But there is still lots of things going on there. My videographer, Ed Wilets, and I got a rare private tour. I have to admit it was a little weird to be able to hear our footsteps echo in the empty cavernous aquarium. I invite you to enjoy this virtual field trip and share it.

By the way … YES there will be a quiz! TEACHERS & STUDENTS – Be watching for a special “Quiz Time” graphic where we asked questions and our guide gave us answers.

