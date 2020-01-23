1  of  2
How did U92 Radio DJ “Booker” loose over 100 pounds?

Jessop's Journal
Posted: / Updated:

Jessop’s Journal Story Style

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

Jessop’s Journal Entry

By Doug Jessop, ABC4 News

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I sat down with long time radio announcer, Curtis Booker.

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors.  Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are these week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* What was the first radio air name that Curtis

* what phrase does Curtis use for #leaveyourmark?

* Curtis is also producing TV news. How long does Curtis say it takes to produce a 28 minute newscast?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News. 

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Liquidirt Organics

Follow Doug on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

