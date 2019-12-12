Her mother taught nothing is impossible, now Kim Duncan is “Queen of the Kingdom.”

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Duncan. We sat down and got in-depth about what has helped create her connection, her identity and her direction. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are these week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

*What was Kim’s first job?

*As a young girl, Kim’s mother would have them stay through the credits to point out what?

*What is the title on Kim’s business card and why?

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

