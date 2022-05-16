(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) Everyone comes from somewhere. In this full 30-minute Jessop’s Journal episode we visit with a chef for Eastern European royalty and a doctor that escaped prison in South America for powerful, positive and inspirational stories.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal we are talking about “The Immigrants”—

Our first guest talks about the powerful influence his grandmother had on his life’s work.

In between, Our Musical Guest, Mac & The Messenger entertains us with a positive song “summertime”

Chef Imi about inspirational story of how food transcends language.

Everyone has a story. I love the fact that “Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered (TM).” Brandon Fugal shares the story behind one of his prized possessions.

But first, Dr. Gustavo Ferrer

+++

Dr. Gustavo Ferrer is a well known pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic. What you might not know is the journey that brought him to his national exposure as a leading lung doctor and published author.

Gustavo grew up in a small village in Guantanamo, Cuba. His grandmother was an educated woman that spoke both Spanish and French. She was an herbalist and considered the communities “healer.” He credits his grandmother for sparking the interest in his medical career.

I don’t want to give away the whole story (hint – watch the video…) but as a young doctor Gustavo was doing research in Venezuela when the dictator, Hugo Chavez, came into power and stopped all research from other countries. Gustavo found himself being mistaken for someone else and thrown in prison. (this is where you really need to watch the video to find out the rest.)

I truly believe that when given a chance, people want to help other people. Someone he didn’t know helped Gustavo when he arrived in the United States. When he tried to repay the woman she simply replied “do something good with your life.”

Gustavo has definitely paid it forward…

+++

I love how music stirs the soul. The musical guest in this episode of Jessop’s Journal is “Mac & The Messenger” with their rendition of “Summertime.”

Put your best summer fedora on, get a cool beverage and put your feet up and get ready to smile…and maybe even sing along.

+++

Good food transcends language. I’ve been blessed to be able to travel the world. No matter where I’ve been, when people get together and enjoy a good meal faces light up.

Chef Imi grew up in Budapest, Hungary when the Communist Party controlled the country. He considers bringing smiles to people through food his calling. He ended up being a chef that even served U.S. President George Bush at a state dinner in Hungary.

St. George, Utah was the first place that Chef Imi was introduced to as part of a trade delegation. He was impressed with the unique beauty of the red rocks and sense of safety in Southern Utah.

He ended up emigrating to St. George and now owns and operates a restaurant called “Arigosta” where Chef Imi specializes in European cuisine and fresh seafood.

If you decide to stop by Arigosta, make sure you tell Chef Imi that Doug Jessop sent you.

By the way – the lobster bisque in incredible!

+++

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

Jessop's Journal, a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Stories every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 to all of Utah along with parts of Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop.

