(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) You know fall is coming when pre-season NFL football is on ABC4 TV. It was my honor to be asked to host the halftime entertainment for the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills football game.

Something that makes the weekly Jessop’s Journal TV show different is that I feature a music guest in each episode. Since the game is featuring the Broncos and the Bills, it seem like Country Music Star Chris Petersen should kick off the show as well as lead us out and back to the game.

We’ve all seen NFL players do a shout to their Mom’s. I might add that rarely has a player said “Thanks Dad.. but I digress. A while back, I visited with NFL Mom and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

Over the years I’ve been able to do stories on ordinary people doing extraordinary things – these stories deserved to be seen again so I’m opening the vault for what I call “The Caring Stories”. I think you’ll like the inspiring story of Sydney Cooper, a cheerleader that just so happens to have Downs Syndrome.

Next up is a baseball story with a Utah connection to the World Series – BATTER UP!

We’ve done football, cheerleading and baseball. It’s time for rodeo with Braxten Nielsen.

Sticking with the rodeo theme. You’ve got to watch the incredible story of a special saddle. Everyone has a story. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered

Talking about remembering, Coach says “stay hydrated.”

+++

