Gay Member of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square on Jessop’s Journal

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with Alex Lindstrom.

What is the “hook” of this story? It just so happens that Alex is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. He is also a member of one of the most well-known choirs in the world. You might have heard of them, but they did change their name a little while ago from “The Mormon Tabernacle Choir” to what they are now known as; “The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.” Alex also happens to be gay. How do those facts work together? You’ll just need to watch the interview to get that answer.

Full disclosure. Alex has been a friend of my daughter for many years. He has the gift of a beautiful singing voice. If you’re wondering… yes, he did sing as part of our interview.

I’ve been interviewing people since I was 12 years old and you’re welcome to always check out my background. Why did I choose to interview Alex? It comes down to the slogan/motto of my Jessop’s Journal. I truly believe that everyone has a story.

One of the things that I’ve learned over time is that people are like onions, they have multiple layers. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at ABC4 and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

