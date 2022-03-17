(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) There is something special about telling stories around a campfire. This Sunday episode of Jessop’s Journal has some special stories and a musical guest group called (Dad Joke Alert) “Cinders”.

Our first guest is a guy with a powerful story of following a dream. He also has a powerful voice, so yes, he and his band are going to be out musical guest.

Raymond Crane has a positive love of the Western lifestyle and keeps the art of handcrafted hat making alive.

Everyone has story. Stories have power. Objects can have INSPIRATIONAL stories. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

In between, Cinders entertains us.

But first, Montana Smith…

+++

To me music is “poetry set in motion.” Live music performances have not had a lot of motion lately. I’m blessed to have a nice big megaphone with Jessop’s Journal that might be able to help spread the word about specific professional musicians.

Montana Smith is a talented full-time musician and lead singer with the alternative group “Cinders.”

When I met Montana Smith and his buddies, Adrian De La Cruz on Bass and Brad Bennet on drums it was clear that these guys have some chemistry. I admit I did a little memory trick and put the first initial of each person’s name to appropriately spell “BAM.” It seemed serendipitous that these three friends, who have been performing together since 2015, do definitely give you a chemical reaction that will have you singing along with a smile on your face.

Come to find out that actor Josh Radnor, (“How I Met Your Mother,” Amazon’s “Hunter,” etc.) heard their music and put it on his social media feed. Fast forward and the video for Cinder’s song “Afternoon” was directed by Josh. They even got actor Abigail Spencer (Mad Men, Suits, Grey’s Anatomy).

I asked the guys from CINDERS to perform for this episode of Jessop’s Jukebox. They chose to perform a song called “Afternoon.”

Afternoon is about the knowledge that all good things come to an end. It’s hard leaving a situation that brings you happiness, but when you come to terms with that it’s still important to appreciate the good times.

+++

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

It’s my honor to be able to share, Jessop’s Journal, a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Stories every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 to all of Utah along with parts of Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona. Jessop’s Journal is also available worldwide at JessopsJournal.com.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop.

Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook Instagram and Twitter

Jessop’s Journal is a copyrighted production of Fedora Incorporated and made possible by the generous support of XLEAR, Tatt2Away, Millcreek Gardens and LIFE Never Boring.