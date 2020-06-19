Funding entreprenuers – Sydnie Keddington on Jessop’s Journal

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure to have Sydnie Keddington join me in the ABC4 News backyard.

I met Sydnie while we were both judges at various pitch event, including one at Silicon Slopes. I don’t want to give away too much of the story, but I will say that she works at a company called Kickstart Seed Fund.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

It’s safe to say that Sydnie walks with a song in her step. Come to find out she comes from a musical family. Her mother as well as her mother’s parents were all seriously into playing classical violin. In addition to playing violin, Sydnie also plays a different string instrument that she affectionately calls “Marty.” Come to find out that Marty was “born” about 30 minutes from where Sydnie grew up. You’ll need to watch the story to meet Marty.

Shameless plug alert – I liked her voice so much that I had my awesome videographer/collaborator, Ed Wilets, tape her doing more songs for an upcoming “Jessop’s Jukebox” music special.

She performed three songs for Jessop’s Jukebox.

There was one song that Sydnie wrote both the music and lyrics. Yes – there is a sneak peak of that song is this entry in Jessop’s Journal.

The song is about two people who loved each other enough to walk away and the love doesn’t go away, and the memories don’t go away. Things just look a little different.

I asked her what it was called, and she told me it didn’t have a title yet. I’m honored that she let me name the song. It’s now officially called “Six Years.” By the way, I’m now her agent…I have it on video!

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.