Our first guest wields a powerful paintbrush.

Our musical guest, Pixie and the Party Grass Boys, entertain us with the fun and positive song – “Dance.”

Chris Dickinson creates inspirational stories through his pictures.

Everyone has a story. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

In between, children’s book author, Mike Agrelius, has fun with words.

But first, artist Greg Newbold…

You’ve probably heard the phrase “starving artist.” My reply to that is another phrase “we all have to start somewhere.” In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure of visiting with a very talented and successful artist, Greg Newbold.

It is interesting how people connect with each other. As most people know, I wear custom hats all the time. A very nice drawing of actor Sam Elliot wearing a hat showed up on my social media following. I contacted the artist (yes, it was Greg Newbold) and found out the back story and invited him to come on Jessop’s Journal. By the way, don’t forget to pay attention to the opening graphics of Jessop’s Journal with a very cool new picture of me that Greg drew for me.

When I say successful, I’m saying this is Greg’s “day job” and it has been for decades. He told me; “I actually sold a couple of paintings when I was in 8th grade. Fifty bucks. I was rolling in it. Through high school, I would have friends, can you draw this for me. Sure, ten bucks, twenty bucks. Whatever. By the time I got up into my upper years of high school I was selling paintings for two – three hundred dollars and figured I could figure this out. So it went from there.”

The mantra that I have used for years regarding TV stories is “good stories and pretty pictures.” Greg brought a lot of pretty pictures to our Jessop’s Journal interview and the stories came naturally.

One of my favorite paintings Greg showed me was familiar… but different. You’ve probably seen that Grant Wood painting called “American Gothic” of an older couple in front of a farm with the guy holding a pitchfork. Come to find out it as an illustration for the first picture book that Greg and his wife, Amy Newbold did together. It’s called “If Picasso Painted a Snowman.”

Greg explained; “The backstory is my wife took a girl’s trip with her sister to the Paris at the Picasso Museum and she was amazed at the breadth of this guy’s career. She thought, I wonder what it would look like if Picasso painted a snowman and her sister turned to her and said, you should write that. That would be a great picture book.”

It is clear that Greg is passionate about art and wants to encourage the rising generation of artists. “We are trying to help kids see that you can paint and draw any way you want. There’s this point in your growing up years that they all love to draw and then they hit a certain age where somebody tells them they’re not doing it right or they feel intimidated because there not as good as that kid or whatever and they stop. What we are trying to do is say, hey, art is awesome. Have fun with it. Do art however you want and it’s okay. Just be creative.”

On a personal note…surprise, surprise, I was the kid that got in trouble from writing outside the lines. I’m glad that Greg Newbold kept on going.

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. Sometimes those stories are told through music. It’s time for Jessop’s Jukebox.

This week Pixie and the Partygrass Boys reminds that sometimes you’ve got to howl at the moon and dance!

From Montana to Minnesota, back to Montana and now Utah. It’s part of the journey story that helped create professional photographer Chris Dickinson who is.

As a little kid, his mother would take him to the library. Yes, he would read the kids story books. But what really caught his eye were LIFE Magazine and National Geographic. He remembers seeing photographs of faraway lands and contemplate the deeper meaning captured in the image.

Chris told me about seeing a picture of little kids standing near their village while fire was raging in the background. He wondered what the crunch of their feet under the gravel road felt like, sounded like, smelled like.

People know me as the #tvhatguy. I was in good company for this interview. Chris and I both get hats made at JW Custom Hats. As Ed Wilets, my collaborator/videographer, was setting up equipment for this episode of Jessop’s Journal, he teased that today was featuring “a lot of hats.”

Chris Dickinson also has a trademark...one incredible looking beard. It seems to fit the persona of a lot of his work photographing Western life. I hope you enjoy a sneak peak of his work in this interview. I asked him to describe a couple of his favorites.

There’s a multigeneration photograph of a ranch family with a unique interaction between a grandfather and his grandson.

The one that got my attention was photographed in the West Desert of Utah with a raw energy and power of horse hooves and sunset. Dust fills the air. You can taste the grit. Now add a 1930’s Harley Davidson Panhead motorcycle and the energy level goes to another level. Think “Mad Max”.

I like the phrase “Life is but a play, with we as the actors.” What that means to me is that our story is told with images. Memories in our mind, flickering on the screen of life.

Chris told me about the most emotional project he worked on. That piece of work that he will always remember.

A Native American woman commissioned Chris to take a photograph of a photograph of her son that committed suicide at the age of 10. But this wasn’t that simple. She then handed him his boots, a hat with special “blessed feather” that was not to touch the ground. He was asked to place these items on an old family table that had the initials of this little boy’s grandmother etched into. Chris then asked her the mother to hold the picture. He told me he wanted to show that connection of this mother holding onto her child in a way that only a parent can.

Emotions. Emotions caught in a moment. Moments that can now be held, saved, and shared.

“It’s not just a snapshot, it’s a story.”

Homophones are words that sound the same, are spelled differently, and have a totally different meaning. Author, Mike Agrelius, recites his children’s picture book – “Hear What’s Here.”

Everyone has a story. Stories have Power. Objects with a story are Treasures Remembered.

For Chris Dickinson his treasure is an old leather jacket emblazed with a number of cattle brands…including the brand of a grandfather he never met.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

