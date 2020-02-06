Live Now
From homeless Utah boy to Olympic silver medalist. His story on Jessop’s Journal

Jessop's Journal

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I sat down with Olympic Silver Medalist, Bill Shuffenhauer. He has an inspiring story of coming from a rough childhood to the podium of the Olympics and now motivational speaker. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* Bill was a silver medalist in the 2002 Winter Olympics in what event?

* Someone was holding a sign at the medal ceremony that got him emotional. Who was holding the sign and what did it say?

*How does Bill want to #leaveyourmark ?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at ABC4.com/Journal an is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Liquidirt Organics.

Follow Doug on social media at Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and Twitter.com/dougjessopnews.

