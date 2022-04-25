(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) What does “Freedom” mean to you? In this Sundays Jessop’s Journal episode we visit with people that have powerful, positive and inspirational stories.

In this 30-minute episode of Jessop’s Journal we are talking about things you might take for granted…freedom.

Our first guest talks about the powerful freedom of religion as the chaplain for the Utah Jazz

Our Musical Guest, American Idol alumnus Katie Higley entertain us with a positive message.

Steve Comrie tells inspirational stories of helping create a TV station in a war zone.

Everyone has a story. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

But first, Corey Hodges…

My guest on this episode of Jessop’s Journal has a unique insight into life inside the NBA. Pastor Corey J. Hodges is the Chaplain for the Utah Jazz.

What exactly is a Chaplain? This is what the website Wikipedia says:

A chaplain is, traditionally, a cleric (such as a minister, priest, pastor, rabbi, purohit, or imam), or a lay representative of a religious tradition, attached to a secular institution such as a hospital, prison, military unit, intelligence agency, embassy, school, labor union, business, police department, fire department, university, sports club, or private chapel.

Corey kept it pretty simple and told me that to him a chaplain is a non-denominational religious purpose that helps people along their spiritual journey.

You have to realize that in respect for the players and their person life he couldn’t talk about specific players, but we talked in general terms. It wasn’t surprising to hear that the biggest concern that players had were feelings of being alone and away from family. In a nutshell, being isolated.

What is a spiritual journey for you? Obviously, everyone is different. Corey was very open about an experience that he had as a young man that has shaped the rest of his life and his desire to be a pastor. Come to find out that spirituality runs in the family for Corey. His father was a pastor as well.

Our Musical Guest, American Idol alumnus Katie Higley entertain us with a positive message with her song, based on the Peace Prayer from St. Francis of Assisi, called “Instrument of Peace.’

Freedom of Speech. What does it really mean? Imagine that you live in a country where another regime invades and tries to take over. One of the first thing they are going to do is to take control of the media. They may bomb the TV towers.

Steve Comrie shares his story of living in Afghanistan to help local freedom fighters start a TV station a “poke the bear” of the Taliban.

There are some stories that make you go “wow”. I’m not going to give away the ending…but make sure to watch Steve’s story about “the tie.”

Everyone has a story. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered (TM).

This painting was created by a 15-year-old young man from Afghanistan, Qahar Behzad.

It portrays a number of woman dressed in traditional blue and orange burkas.

Noticed that they are surrounded by books and eagerly reading. What you might not know, is that the scene celebrates the new freedom of women being able to go into the Kabul library.

Sadly, that freedom didn’t last long

Did you know that there are 20 million veterans in the United States? There are 150 thousand veterans in Utah and they need help.

New Smiles for Veterans is trying to bridge a gap in the healthcare system.

According to Dennis Matthews, CEO, New Smiles for Veterans; “Unless you are 100 percent disabled you can’t get dental work. I try to take care of the 99 percent.”

Dr. Colton C. Douglas, DMD, Douglas Dentistry in Ephraim, Utah stresses the importance of dental health. “There is more to a dentist than keeping people’s smiles bright and nice. Teeth are very important for digestion and overall health.”

Matthews served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Why did he start New Smiles for Veterans? He is worried about his fellow veterans. He told me; “It’s a job that will make you cry sometime. You see the teeth that these veterans have. Some of them have no teeth at all. None. How do you exist with no teeth or jagged teeth or your teeth are falling out?”

Connecting veterans in need with dentists is rewarding for Matthews. He related the details a phone conversation he had with a fellow veteran in need; “He said, I have to have three teeth pulled, just three. Then they can work on my hip and do me a hip operation. Because, if you have any infection in your body they can’t operate at all. Found three that would take care of him. He got his teeth pulled. He got the hip operation. That’s a big thing to me.”

In addition to his private dental practice, Dr. Colton C. Douglas also currently serves in Medical Command for the Utah Army National Guard. He got emotional as he told me; “I love being a dentist. I love being in the military. When you are in the military there is a special bond that you have with, for me especially those soldiers that have served before me.”

Dr. Douglas encourages other dentists to help New Smiles for Veterans. “If each of us do just a little, we can do a lot.”

The sincere plea of Dennis Matthews? “Help me. Help these veterans that have given everything for this country.” For more information on how to help go to www.NewSmilesForVeterans.org

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

