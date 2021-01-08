Free Online Mini-Concert with Mary & Will on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I admit it, I love to listen to music. Especially live music. The fun little pandemic has certainly put a crimp into the livelihood of professional musicians around the world.

Jessop’s Journal features extended interviews with people from all walks of life. I recently sat down with the lead singer/songwriter for the Will Baxter Band, none other than, Will Baxter. You can see our complete seventeen plus minute interview by clicking here: https://www.abc4.com/news/journal-2/old-school-soul-and-rb-will-baxter-on-jessops-journal/

Will was surrounded by music and music lovers as a kid. There was one genre that he didn’t have much exposure to at home. It was a friends Dad that had an incredible collection of Rhythm and Blues and Motown that sparked the creative juice in Will.

Lucky for you and me, Will also happen to bring his guitar along and performed a song called “You and I” in this interview. I felt like Marvin Gaye had transported to the chair next to me as Will serenaded; “Where have the good times gone. Sing along. We’ve got to come together. Find a way to make tomorrow better than today.”

I loved Will’s music enough that we taped this “Jessop’s Jukebox” music special with Will and his friend Mary for a three-song set FREE and On-Demand. This Jessop’s Jukebox music special is the results of that recording. Admission is free and you can watch as often as you want! Enjoy and drop me a note at DJessop@abc4.com to let me know what you thought and if you have suggestions for other professional musicians that you know that may want to come and perform on Jessop’s Journal.

I asked Will; “What’s it mean for you to have somebody say, you know there’s this one song, that this guy, Will Baxter sings. That every time I think about it, I think about this?” Will smiled broadly and replied; “To me that is leaving your mark. It’s that song, ‘You and I’ that you heard and kind of connected to. I think the greatest songwriters, that is probably their goal. To reach people through music, that message. And I like to leave a mark that is a positive message.”

I’m all about positive. Well said, Will!

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors.

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop , ABC4 News.