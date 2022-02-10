Exploring Fantasy Worlds of author Brandon Mull & compose Chance Thomas on Jessop’s Journal – free 30 minute episode

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) Everyone needs to take a deep breathe are relax. Jessop’s Journal is a weekly TV show that features powerful, positive, and inspirational stories.

In this episode we are delving into fantasy worlds. Our first guest is a New York Times Best-selling author of the powerful Fablehaven series.

Have you ever wondered what a dinosaur sounds like? Academy Award winning Composer Chance Thomas has, but I’m positive his music might make you think he has.

Everyone has story. But here’s something to think about. Objects can have inspirational stories. To me objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

But first, Brandon Mull…

+++

What was your first paying job? For Brandon Mull it was being a “chicken stacker.” I’m not kidding, watch the interview if you doubt me.

Brandon has come a long way. He credits reading “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” for sparking his journey to now being a seventeen time (and counting) New York Times best-selling author. He is best known for his series “Fablehaven.”

We talked about everything from what the worst thing he has eat…something I don’t know how to spell, but that means ‘whale blubber’ in Alaska to what he wants to be his legacy to be. Watch the complete Jessop’s Journal interview and you might find out some things you didn’t know.

+++

If you haven’t watched Jessop’s Journal before you might not know that every episode includes a performance from professional musician.

This episode keeps the streak alive with the moving song “I need you” from Will & Mary.

+++

Video games have always had some kind of sound to enhance the experience. From the tonal blip of “Pong” (yeah, I’m showing my age) to full orchestras of today, it’s clear that music is an integral part of the video game experience.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure to sit down with Chance Thomas. Yes, Chance is his real name. You’ll have to watch the story for the origin of his name.

Not only is Chance Thomas a prolific music composer for video games, movies and TV shows he literally has written “the book” on how to do this for a living, “Composing Music for Games: The Art, Technology and Business of Video Game Music.”

You may know his work and not even realize it. Chance is the guy that created the music for Lord of the Rings Online as well as James Cameron’s Avatar video games. Yeh, those little projects. He’s even got an Emmy and Oscar.

I have to admit, a big part of the reason for this interview is because of my youngest son, who as a kid would have me listen to music and guess where it came from and then would grin and tell me it was from one of his video games.

In my opinion, a lot of video games are a form of escapism where you need to have a certain amount of “suspension of belief.” Chance gave me the perfect example when we talked about a project that he worked on that featured dinosaurs coming towards you. Last time I check there weren’t a lot of microphones around when dinosaurs were walking around Vernal, Utah. You can see their bones now, but people really don’t know what they sounded like.

What do you think a dinosaur coming toward you sounds like? Chance described being in the mountains working on this project and seeing two trees sway apart. He thought; “That’s what would happen if a dinosaur. I’m imagining this thing getting closer and closer. Steps, thump, thump. Imagining what it would feel like if my house was shaking. What if a T-Rex stuck his head through these trees, right now, and roared at me?”

It could be said that Chase is a method actor. As he put it; “You put yourself in the emotional state that you have to convey to your audience.” He went on to say; “Music flows from, and conveys, emotion.”

+++

Have you every wondered how some object gets passed down generations? I have. To me everyone has a story. Objects with stories are what I call “Treasures Remembered.” My goal is to be able to highlight not just “things”, but the story behind the story.

In this episode we feature an old piano. But not just any old piano. This piano traveled via horse and buggy to events all over Idaho so the Young family could entertain folks and supplement their income. Fast forward and the piano is being restored so that two little girls can learn to play “the” piano that their great-great-grandfather played.

+++

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

