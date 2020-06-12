Elena Bowlus Cruz performs on Jessop’s Jukebox

Jessop’s Jukebox (www.abc4.com/journal) is an experiment in the power of stories and music. Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. Sometimes that understanding is that certain people communicate their emotions, thoughts, dreams, concerns into music. With that in mind I ask these people to sing a set of songs for a separate Jessop’s Journal that I call “Jessop’s Jukebox.”

For example, a talented performer named, Mack tells her experiences growing up as a black woman in Utah (https://www.abc4.com/news/journal-2/singing-sensation-mack-shares-her-soul-in-song-on-jessops-journal/). I did an interview with a (https://www.abc4.com/news/journal-2/accountant-by-day-actor-and-musician-by-night-the-messenger-on-jessops-journal/) gentleman who goes by the stage name of “The Messenger”. I asked them to combine talents to do the first “Jessop’s Jukebox” music performance special that you can watch by clicking on this lovely highlighted text (https://www.abc4.com/news/journal-2/what-stirs-your-soul-freedom-summertime-glory-mack-the-messenger-3-song-set-on-jessops-jukebox-special/).

In this episode of Jessop’s Jukebox, the story started with a picture of a woman, (https://www.abc4.com/news/journal-2/coping-with-covid-through-song-elena-bowlus-cruz-on-jessops-) Elena Bowlus Cruz, in a mask for COVID-19 on www.capturingcovidslc.com

Come to find out that Elena she can sing. I mean SING. We’re talking Italian Opera. She’s even the singing voice behind the Madam Pattirini commercial. (https://www.facebook.com/MadamPattirini/videos/382928785440342/ )

“O Mio Babbino Caro by Puccini” translates as ‘Oh my dear papa’, as a woman who begs her father to help her marry the love of her life.

Music stirs the soul. Joy, sorry, lust. They are all emotions that songwriters are able to evoke. The second song that Elena performs for us is “Killing Me Softly.” Killing Me Softly, was written back in 1971 and recorded as a hit single by Roberta Flack. The singer is talking about being overcome with emotion while watching another singer.

The last song is this episode of Jessop’s Jukebox has special meaning for Elena. The struggle to getting recognized and achieve success is universal. “A Star is Born” is a 1937, 1954 and 2018 movie about the struggle to getting recognized and achieve success. Lady Gaga performed the song “Shallow” in the latest version of the movie. Elena sings it with her student at the (www.perkins.org) Perkins School for the Blind, named Ethan. He calls her “Lena Gaga”.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop's Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don't normally see with people from all walks of life.

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Jukebox, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.