Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, “The Cough Doctor”, talks about COVID, Cures and Cuba on Jessop’s Journal

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY,UT) His Grandmother was known as “The Healer” in his village of 700 people in the Guantánamo area of Cuba. Years later, Dr. Gustavo Ferrer is known as the “Cough Doctor”. He is the founder of the Cleveland Clinic Florida Cough Clinic and president of Intensive Care Experts / Aventura Pulmonary Institute. Dr. Ferrer has even written a couple books including “Cough Cures”

Translation, this guy knows his stuff.

We talked about the research work that he is doing with a nasal spray that stops the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to your nasal passages. Click HERE to see a news story that I did called “A few sprays a day may keep the doctor away.”

Dr. Ferrer told me about some clinical testing on COVID-19 that he has been doing with very promising results. You’re going to have to watch the interview for details. Did you really think I was going to write a transcript of my 30 minute interview in this article?

Some tidbits, Gustavo grew up in Cuba and was trained as a pulmonologist there. He came to America and went through further medical degrees at some pretty prestigious places and currently has a medical practice in Florida.

What is crazy is the story of how he got to America. He was in Venezula as a medical researcher when the infamous leader Hugo Chavez came in to power.

Watch for details as he finds himself in prison, is then broken out of prison and put on a plane to Atlanta. Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, he was able to be reunited with family member is Florida.

What would Gustavo’s Abuela think of her grandson? I think she would happy to hear that he is helping people and following in her footsteps.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

