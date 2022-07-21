(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) It’s my honor to share powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music every week on TV and streaming worldwide. In this episode I focus on individuals creating things of value and beauty. Hit the play button to watch this 30-minute full episode of this week’s Jessop’s Journal that aired Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV.

Our first guest makes a powerful impact as a custom tailor

Curtis Booker has a positive story of helping create information that educates and informs

We open the vault for an inspirational message in The Caring Stories

In between, Musical Guest, Makisi entertains us.

And of course, don’t forget one of my favorite segments – Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

But first, Adam Malmborg

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with Adam Malmborg, the owner of Tailor Cooperative. Full disclosure, he is my personal custom tailor and helps creates some of my favorite suits and shirts.

It’s funny how thing in our lives seem to lead us towards a certain path. Be watching for an interesting ancestry tidbit that ties Adam to his successful business.

Broadcasting is an interesting business. Names change, technology moves forward, but something that is constant is the need and desire for good stories.

Curtis Booker, is a fellow broadcaster that started in the radio business and then moved to the TV side.

* What is the radio air name that Curtis goes by?

* Curtis is in front of the camera, but also producing TV news. How long does Curtis say it takes to produce a 28 minute newscast?

It has been my honor to be the “good news guy” for many years. I’m opening the vault to some of my favorite past stories called “The Caring Stories”.

According to the U.S. Census, nearly 40 percent of single parents in Utah live below the poverty line. That translates into having to make hard decisions about stretching limited resources. Sometimes that means going without things that most people take for granted, things like a bed to sleep on.

Sara Ashworth was recently the recipient of bunk beds for her daughters. All because of the kindness of strangers.

She was excited to show me the new bunkbed. “They said it was handmade. When they brought it, it actually came with the mattresses, and the comforters and the sheets.”

Sara is a single Mom. She couldn’t afford a bed for her daughters. “I told them from the very beginning, when I first went homeless, don’t worry, because one day you are going to have a bunk bed. You’re going to have your own room and you are going to share it with your sister. And they finally got it. And I was see; “your dreams came true.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an all-volunteer organization that believes that all children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads, including Sara’s children.

Jay Tucker is the co-chapter President of the Syracuse, Utah chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

He told me; “In the last year and a half, we have built over 200 beds, just in our chapter alone. We’ve delivered those beds to children who are sleeping on the floor, they are sleeping on the couch.”

Jay invited me to see how the beds were made during a recent bed build event in Syracuse.

When I arrived, a group of about 20 people were waiting for me. There were different stations put together with everything from sanding to staining ready to go. It was clear that these folks had done this before.

I asked Jay to walk me through the process and put me to work.

The build crew worked like a well-oiled machine. Mind you, we are not talking seasoned contractors here. I worked side-by-side with everything from teenagers to retired teachers. The enthusiasm was contagious.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide program with chapters all over the United States. Because of this, they all use the same universal assembly line model.

Jay explained; “We start with raw lumber, 2×4, 1×4, 1×2’s. We cut them to length and the go over to sanding. Each piece is sanded so we don’t get any slivers, we don’t have any sharp corners.”

I sanded a board that was destined to be part of a headboard and was instructed to take it to what Jay called a “tapping station”, a metal frame that had spikes from track shoes protruding up. As I positioned the board and gave it a couple taps with a rubber mallet, the boards were marked so the drills know where to drill the holes.

Jay continued; “Headboards are built. They go to stain. They are stained with a vinegar and steel wool mixture. They are set out to dry. Once they are dried, the headboards are all branded. (I admit it was fun to do some branding). And drilled for countersinking the lag bolts. From there they go to children’s homes, right here in Utah.”

When I think of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” a Christmas song comes to my mind.

I asked Jay what “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” meant to him. “Adults problems aren’t kid’s problems. These kids are in positions that they have zero control over. Allowing them to have a bed where they can sleep in heavenly peace and get a good night sleep. That’s what that means to me,” he said with a tinge of emotion.

As I was leaving Sara Ashworth’s humble home, I asked her if she wanted me to share a message with the people from Sleep in Heavenly Peace. With a broad grin she replied; “Please tell them, Thank you so much for the beds. I love them. Above and beyond. Because without them, my girls wouldn’t have a bed.”

These stories deserve to be told. These are The Caring Stories.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

