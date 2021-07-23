Common Sense Medicine – Dr. Lon Jones on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) What is common sense to you? In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I sat down with Dr. Lon Jones to get his thoughts on the subject.

Dr. Lon Jones was a family and emergency physician for nearly forty years. He told me about a study done showing life expectancy. It was interesting to note that there had been a steady increase in the life expectancy for many years and then something happened that slowed the rate of increase. You’ll need to watch the interview to get the answer to that question.

I get to interview some very interesting people and find out their “backstory.” Part of the reason I wanted to interview Dr. Jones is because he isn’t just a doctor. He’s also an inventor. He created a product still used today. A special kind of nasal hygiene spray.

Dr. Jones told me about his granddaughter who was getting recurring ear infections. One of his major concerns was his observation that if you can’t hear well at a young age, it can create problems developing language. Because of his granddaughter’s recurring health issues, he began working on a nasal spray using Xylitol, a plant-based sugar that had been shown to reduce bacterial adhesion.

“I gave it to my granddaughter; her ear infections went away. That’s pretty good. Son says, you ought to patent this. I got a patent on the nasal use of Xylitol. I started in using it in more cases.”

Over Twenty years later, his son, Nate Jones is CEO of a company in American Fork, Utah called XLEAR, that has helped countless people worldwide. Nate told me; “The XLEAR products, spelled X-L-E-A-R are all about the upper airway.”

Dr Jones explained how Xlear works. “What does XLEAR do? XLEAR restores your natural defenses to you natural nasal cleaning mechanism and that cleaning mechanism is based on the cilia, the little, microscopic hairs that sweep out the mucus. So the mucus holds on to all the foreign garbage. The cilia sweep it out. Both of those processes are dependent on the airway surface fluid. And the airway surface fluid is there so the cilia can sweep in the fluid just like seaweed sweeps in the ocean and that fluid provides the water for the mucus which is secreted in very concentrated form. It absorbs up to 200 times its volume to become the mucus that works. So if you have adequate surface fluid your nasal defenses are working optimally”

You wash your hands, you brush your teeth, but have you thought about washing your nose? Dr. Jones demonstrated; “Where this works in your nose is in the very back parts of your nose. So at the same time as you are inserting this in your nose and looking at your toes and you spray make a vigorous sniff. So sniff at the same time that you spray that moves it to the back of your nose where it is effective.”

Dr. Jones is semi-retired now but still very involved in the medical community. You can see more of his musing at CommonSenseMedicine.org

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys a powerful and positive story.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

The story contains sponsored content.