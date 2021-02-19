Cinders lead singer, Montana Smith, on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) To me music is “poetry set in motion.” Live music performances have not had a lot of motion lately. I’m blessed to have a nice big megaphone with Jessop’s Journal that might be able to help spread the word about specific professional musicians. Today’s guest definitely has a lot of motion.

Montana Smith is a talented full-time musician and lead singer with the alternative band “Cinders.” It was nice to sit down with Montana and get to know a bit more about the man behind the microphone.

I watched one of their YouTube videos and loved their energy. They reminded me of the band “Green Day.”

When I met Montana and his buddies, Adrian De La Cruz on Bass and Brad Bennet on drums it was clear that these guys have some chemistry. I admit I did a little memory trick and put the first initial of each person’s name to appropriately spell “BAM.” It seemed serendipitous that these three friends, that have been performing together since 2015, do definitely give you a chemical reaction that will have you singing along with a smile on your face.

Yes, there is a connection between the state of Montana and Montana’s name. Watch the video for the details.

Life is Never Boring, and Montana is no exception. He experienced a great loss as a young boy that has helped shape him. Watch the video for details.

Their first song was literally performed and taped in a bedroom. Come to find out that actor Josh Radnor, (“How I Met Your Mother”, Amazon’s “Hunter”, etc.), heard their music and put it on his social media feed. Fast forward and Cinder’s song “Afternoon” will be coming out soon and Josh directed the video. They even got actress Abigail Spencer (Mad Men, Suits, Grey’s Anatomy, etc.) to be in their music video! Watch the video for details (notice the pattern here…)

PLEASE NOTE: I loved the music of Cinders so much I asked them to record a three-song set for an upcoming episode of Jessop’s Jukebox. Be watching for that performance, taped at Metro Music Hall, in the near future at www.abc4.com/journal

Here are the songs they will be performing:

Eyes Half Open is about trying to stop yourself from letting others affect you to the point of feeling lost. You turn a blind eye to the awful way they treat you and act like nothing’s wrong. Overcoming that is very freeing

Afternoon is about the knowledge that all good things come to an end. It’s hard leaving a situation that brings you happiness, but when you come to terms with that it’s still important to appreciate the good times.

Growing Up – When you’re a kid, you want to be a grown up. And when you’re an adult you want to be a kid. Growing Up is about the struggles of not being able to go back, while knowing that life will continue whether you like it or not.

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that needs a pick me up.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

