(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) Do you know how Memorial Day celebrations began?

According to the History Channel ; “Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.”

Here is a preview of the “Saluting Those Who Serve” episode that will air this Sunday. Jessop’s Journal is a 30-minute collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” that airs Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 Utah and worldwide at JessopsJournal.com

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal we are talking about “Saluting Those Who Serve” —

Our first guest is an ordinary woman does some extraordinary things with ordinance…translation she served in the military as a bomb demolition expert.

Rob Shallenberger -He aimed high, and his dream became a reality. “I flew F16’s, T38’s, worked with Air Force One for a little while.”

Sgt. Michael Russo comes from a long line of military service – he tells a pretty cool story about his grandfather serving in the Battle of the Bulge.

In between, musical guest Cinders signs about the eternal question of what you want to do when you grow up.

But first, Jazz Wilkey…

(tune in to ABC4 this Sunday morning at 10 to see the full 30-minute episode of Jessop’s Journal)

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

