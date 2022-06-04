(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) When I ask you to imagine “Mona Lisa” what comes to mind? I’m guessing it’s going to be the famous painting from Leonardo DaVinci or the song from Nat King Cole. What is the common theme? They both are artists.

Here is a preview of the “Artists” episode that will air this Sunday. Jessop’s Journal is a 30-minute collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” that will air at a special time Sunday June 5th at 3 p.m. on ABC4 Utah and worldwide at JessopsJournal.com

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal we are talking about “Artists” —

It’s amazing to see the process of adding layers of color to a canvas to create an image that evokes emotion – today we’re visiting with a couple of artists

Our first guest creates powerful emotions through the movement of water.

In between, Our Musical Guest, Jay Warren entertains us with a positive message of developing relationships at different paces with his song ”We can go slow”

Suzi Jarvis has an inspirational story of capturing moments in time through her art.

Everyone has a story. This week we remind you that Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

But first, Al Rounds

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

