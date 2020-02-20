Breaking News
Accountant by day, actor and musician by night – “The Messenger” on Jessop’s Journal

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I sat down with Everett Lavell Spencer. We met at the NACCP MLK luncheon. Come to find out that not is he a fellow hat aficionado, he is also a talented musician and actor. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* What is the name of the song that Messenger was the percussions on in this entry into Jessop’s Journal

* Everett’s parents were part of the civil rights movement in what city?

*How does The Messenger compare Hollywood and Utah?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

