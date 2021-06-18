104 year old, Verda Louise Watkins, on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) The year was 1917. The “Mother of all Pandemic” was sweeping the world. The United States joined World War I. On a happy note, a little girl is born in Utah and named Verda Louise.

Fast forward one hundred and four (yes 104) years and for this episode of Jessop’s Journal I’m visiting with grown up Verda Louise Watkins.

Verda has a sparkle in her eye as she wore Dodger blue. For the uninitiated, that translates to the fact that Verda is one of the biggest fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team you’ve ever met.

Come to find out that when she was a young girl Verda moved to Long Beach, California with her Mother, and brother. Her teenage older brother was apparently the driver of an old Ford car.

A number of years pass, Verda grows up and meets a young man by the name of LeRoy. She called him Roy. World War II was now in progress and Roy joined the military. Verda and Roy got married on her Father’s birthday. I teased her that that it would make it easy to remember the date.

Verda and Roy shared a love of square dancing. It didn’t always start that way. Verda told me the story of convincing Roy to take her because “it was something I wanted to do before I die.” The next week it was Roy that was excited to go.

To say that Verda was into square dancing is a bit of an understatement. She made her own square dancing dresses. They were quite fancy and let’s just say there were a lot of them!

Verda spoke affectionately about her son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. You’ll have to watch the video to see some pretty awesome pictures from Verda’s photo album along with the sage advice she gives about the secret to living so long.

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire 12 plus minute episode of Jessop’s Journal with Verda Howard Watkins and share it with someone that enjoys a good story.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

The story contains sponsored content.