Jessop's Journal
The original Bear mascot revealed: First on-camera TV interview with Jessop’s Journal
How did U92 Radio DJ “Booker” lose over 100 pounds? His story on Jessop’s Journal
Braxten Nielson: “Riding a bucking horse is like putting your hand in a vise grip attached to a car”
The dark unicorn is watching. NYT Best Selling Brand Mull on Jessop’s Journal
Comedian Shayne Smith says a scorpion tattoo on your face isn’t a good idea
Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.
More Jessop's Journal Headlines
Meet one of the youngest female state legislators in the country on Jessop’s Journal
Marcos Ortiz tells Jessop’s Journal what it’s like to witness the death penalty
Her mother taught nothing is impossible, now Kim Duncan is “Queen of the Kingdom.”
It all started with a hat from grandpa. The story behind the owner of JW Custom Hats
What is the secret to leaving your mark in life?
Check out the secret Steve Conlin shared about Five Wives and Five Husbands Vodka.
What this man saw during the war in Afghanistan?
The love story that changed this man’s life forever
Why this Tailor’s remarkable suits will make you want to know his life story
Sportscaster Wesley Ruff shares what keeps him going after 34 years
Don't Miss
The Justice Files: An Innocent Man?
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Going Agg
Trending Stories
New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Salt Lake City Camera
How long will this storm last?
Search and rescue crews find missing Utah hunters
Hobbitville-Allen Park: A curious place
Residents speak out about Olympia Hills. So, what’s next?
Intermountain Healthcare is building the nation’s model health system for children
St. George Temple renovation hits three month mark, massive construction underway
Suspect arrested for allegedly starting apartment complex fire after domestic incident now facing charges of attempted murder, arson
Man killed in East Millcreek officer-involved shooting identified