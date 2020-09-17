SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Jordan School District will be having an emergency meeting to discuss possible action with Riverton High School in regards to reported COVID-19 cases.
The District may decide to move to virtual instruction at the meeting.
The meeting will be held at 8:45 p.m. at 12723 S. Park Avenue in Riverton.
- The Justice Files: Ron Druce, where are you?
- Jordan School District to hold emergency meeting in regards to reported COVID-19 cases
- Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid
- Woman found dead near Layton trail identified
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial debuts Thursday
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.