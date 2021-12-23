Jordan School District students receive $30,000 holiday funding from Larry H. Miller Charities

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Larry H. Miller Charities donated $30,000 to the Jordan Education Foundation’s “Christmas for Kids” initiative.

The donation, along with contributions from the community, provides gifts, clothing, shoes, hygiene products and other items for 511 students living in the Jordan School District.

Accompanied by volunteer chaperones, the students were able to go to Walmart Supercenter in South Jordan and get everything they may need.

(Courtesy of LHM Charities)

(Courtesy of LHM Charities)

(Courtesy of LHM Charities)

(Courtesy of LHM Charities)

The donation comes at a critical time, as this year there were fewer donations and more students in need.

School counselors, administrators and Jordan School District Education Support Services carefully selected deserving students based on extreme need and personal circumstances.

“So many young people in our middle and high schools work hard to be like all the other kids, and yet, during the holidays, they see others get the things they can only wish for,” said Mike Haynes, Executive Director, Jordan Education Foundation. “They really don’t expect much or even anything. Christmas for Kids is a time for us to show that someone cares and someone knows their worth, without making them feel like it is a handout. They are deserving of every effort we make because Christmas is for kids.”

(Courtesy of LHM Charities)

Larry H. Miller Charities (LHM Charities) was formed in 1995, with a mission that focuses on supporting programs that help women and children, especially in the areas of health and education.

Financial grants are made to qualified nonprofits that are located in communities where LHM is based. Funds are generated through LHM employee and company contributions, including the Give Us 5 program, through which employees may choose to donate $5 per month from their paychecks. Employee contributions are matched by the Miller family and remain in the state where they were donated to benefit the local community.