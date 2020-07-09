Jordan School District issues new guidelines for upcoming school year

Year 6 teacher Jane Cooper uses a 2 meter length of ruler and pipe to check seat spacings in her classroom as measures are taken to prevent the transmission of coronavirus before the possible reopening of Lostock Hall Primary school in Poynton near Manchester, England, Wednesday May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jordan School District has announced their plans for the upcoming school year which includes options for students to attend a 4-day week or learn from home.

In a press release issued by JSD, 15,000 parents and 3,000 employees responded to a recent survey conducted on how best to open schools for the 2020-21 school year.

At-School Learning: JSD will resume in school classes Monday-Thursday. Teacher preparation and collaboration will be scheduled on Fridays and will also allow for teachers to meet with individual students for extending learning either in-person or virtual.

Full-Time Virtual Learning from Home with a Jordan School District: Students will be given the option to learn virtually from home instead of returning to school in person. Students who choose virtual learning will be taught using courses specially designed by Jordan School District teachers over the summer.Virtual learning will combine flexibility for students with daily teacher interaction.

Forms to request at-home instruction will be sent to families soon.

Face Coverings: Jordan School District will meet any applicable state or county mandates requiring face coverings in schools, with exceptions for certain circumstances only. On Thursday, Governor Herbert mandated all students K-12 will be required to wear face masks.

Safety Precautions: Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will take place regularly in all buildings. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout every building. Protocols will be put in place to maximize health and safety.

Additional Information: Overnight travel and field trips have been canceled through December 2020 and will be re-evaluated in November.

Information regarding virtual learning options for Dual Language Immersion and ALPS will be released at a later date.

Employee Information: Personal protective equipment will be provided to employees based on assignments, including face masks, face shields, plexiglass, and hand sanitizer. Teachers will receive a form to request the opportunity to teach from home.

The final plan will be submitted to the state by August 1. If you have general questions you would like us to address in that plan, please submit them at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/jsdplan.