Jordan School District calls emergency meeting to discuss rise in COVID-19 cases

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Wednesday, the Jordan School District is having an emergency meeting to discuss a rise in COVID- 19 cases.

The board will discuss moving 10 middle schools and 4 high schools to a virtual leaning model.

According to the district, there are 441 confirmed cases and 2856 individuals quarantined district-wide. 133 of those cases are at middle schools and 172 cases are at high school.

Which is why the board is also considering moving 4 high schools to virtual learning.

The fifth high school, Copper Hills moved online last week.

The Board President Bryce Dunford sent us a statement reading, “ Jordan School District is committed to In person learning. However, in some of our schools, our teachers are facing a major burden by having to teach in person students as well as dealing with a growing number of students on quarantine. Some of our schools are facing a situation where more than a dozen teachers are on quarantine themselves. That dramatically affects our ability to provide a quality education. It may be best for those in that situation to switch to one single modality until the quarantine numbers go down. That’s what the board will consider tonight for each of the schools individually. We prefer not to make one mass decision for all schools, but to deal with each school individually”.

The emergency meeting will be held at the Jordan Academy for Technology Careers Building in Riverton at 5 p.m. folks are encouraged to watch.

The board says the soonest any action for the meeting can be taken is Monday.