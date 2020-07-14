Jordan River Parkway Project

ABC4 News – The Jordan River Commission, representing all of the cities, counties and municipalities that share the Jordan River and the Jordan River Parkway are in the process of developing the new 10-15 year plan for the area.

This plan will encompass everything from development, recreation, environment and conservation efforts. Planning could include widening and expanding trails, additional facilities, enhanced river features (dedicated fishing and boating spaces), clean up and restoration, etc.

It is vital that the public weigh in on what they want to see happen visit blueprintjordanriver.org